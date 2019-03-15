AFL skippers reveal grand final picks

Only two AFL team captains believe the Eagles will line up in the 2019 grand final. Picture: Michael Klein

AFL captains have predicted the premiership cup will return to Victoria this year.

The annual pre-season survey of all 18 captains point to a Richmond and Collingwood grand final, with the Tigers receiving eight votes and the Magpies five.

Only two skippers believe West Coast can successfully defend their premiership, while Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne were the other clubs nominated most likely to reach the decider.

The captains expect Eagles spearhead Josh Kennedy to beat Jack Riewoldt for the Coleman Medal.

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield has been tipped to win the Brownlow Medal ahead of Nat Fyfe and Patrick Cripps.

And Carlton young gun Sam Walsh is an overwhelming favourite to claim the Rising Star Award.

Collingwood’s Brodie Grundy will be hoping the majority call comes true. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty

Which seven other clubs do you think can make this year's top eight?

17 - Melbourne, West Coast, Richmond, Collingwood

15 - Adelaide

12 - GWS

7 - Geelong

6 - Sydney

5 - Essendon

4 - Hawthorn, Port Adelaide

3 - Brisbane

2 - North Melbourne

Which other club is most likely to reach the grand final?

8 - Richmond

5 - Collingwood

2 - West Coast

1 - GWS, Adelaide, Melbourne

Patrick Dangerfield is the top pick to win the Coleman Medal. Picture: Alison Wynd

Who do you think will win the 2019 Brownlow Medal?

4 - Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

3 - Nat Fyfe (Fremantle), Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

2 - Dustin Martin (Richmond), Jaeger O'Meara (Hawthorn)

1 - Rory Sloane (Adelaide), Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs), Max Gawn (Melbourne)

Who do you think will win the 2019 Coleman Medal?

7 - Josh Kennedy (West Coast)

4 - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)

1 - Ben Brown (North Melbourne), Joe Daniher (Essendon), Tom Hawkins (Geelong Cats), Tom McDonald (Melbourne), Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans), Jeremy Cameron (GWS), Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)

Who do you think will win the 2019 NAB AFL Rising Star?

11 - Sam Walsh (Carlton)

1 - Jack Lukosius (Gold Coast), Zak Butters (Port Adelaide), Jye Caldwell (GWS), Luke Valente (Fremantle), Bailey Smith (Western Bulldogs), Chase Jones (Adelaide), Matt Walker (Hawthorn)