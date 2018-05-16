AFL confirms Curnow tribunal appeal

The AFL will appeal the tribunal decision to fine Carlton duo Charlie and Ed Curnow. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

THE AFL will appeal the AFL Tribunal's decision to clear both the Curnow brothers for umpire contact.

The only other AFL appeal of a tribunal verdict in league history came last year when Bachar Houli's two-week suspension was appealed.

It saw the appeals board hand him a four-week suspension on the grounds the previous verdict was "manifestly inadequate".

The appeal will be heard at 3pm (EST) on Thursday, with Carlton's preparing to face Melbourne on Sunday.

The AFL might find it harder to find grounds for an appeal in these cases but Hocking might feel it necessary to appeal anyway.

Both Ed and Charlie Curnow were helped by umpires who did not condemn their actions in touching them in separate incidents.

The Blues released a statement on Wednesday, saying the club was considering its options.

"Carlton Football Club today acknowledges that the AFL is appealing the Tribunal decisions relating to both Ed and Charlie Curnow," it read.

"The Club is now currently considering the options available ahead of Thursday's hearing."

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley spoke for the AFL industry when he spoke out about the lack of consistency.

"If I was Geelong I'd be bleeding. Absolutely bleeding. Because Hawkins handled himself so well, I thought the club handled it well," Buckley said on SEN radio.

"You'd be scratching your head wondering, 'Why be so gracious when it's not actually supported or followed through?'.

"Just make your mind up. Be clear."

