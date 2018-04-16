Menu
Luke Hodge feels the frustration on a painful day for the Lions. Pic: AAP
AFL

‘Hodgey’s got to sit in the grandstand now’

16th Apr 2018 10:18 AM

BRISBANE recruit Luke Hodge is proving a weak link in the Brisbane defence and should not be playing each week according to one former AFL coach.

In his first year at the Lions after a distinguished career at Hawthorn, Hodge is averaging 19 disposals but Frawley said that did not tell the full story of the 33-year-old.

"I know for a fact sides now play through his man. That's exactly what's happening now," Frawley said on SEN radio.

"He's got a bit of the ball. His stats look okay. But you've got to get behind-the-goal vision.

"I think Hodgey's got to sit in the grandstand now. I think he's got to put his hand up and say (I'll play) very rarely.

"He's showing all the aggression, he's doing all the leadership stuff but his actual DNA of what he's out on the field for is to defend first, his direct opponent, and that's unfortunately not happening."

