Blues sign Daisy for another season

CARLTON has confirmed veteran Dale Thomas will play on in 2019, signing a one-year contract extension with the club.

As the Herald Sun reported last week, the Blues put an offer to Thomas after a solid 2018 season which has now been accepted and signed off.

Having spent much of his career in the midfield, the 31-year-old settled into a permanent role in defence this year and averaged 22.5 disposals, seven marks and three rebound 50s.

Thomas, who arrived at Carlton from arch-rival Collingwood in 2013, said he was thrilled to be playing on for a 14th season.

"Earlier this year, I sat back and realised that footy was the one thing I really loved to do and realised it was a privilege to play week in and week out, so I tried to make the most of that mindset and I found this year really refreshing on-field despite the results not going our way," Thomas told the club's website.

"I feel my body has finally caught up with what my mind knew it could do, I've really enjoyed challenging myself in the new defensive role at half-back and I have relished working closely with the younger boys in our backline this year."