AFL draft beckons for Grafton duo

AUSSIE RULES: Talented Grafton Tigers products Hamish Ellem and Georgia Breward are one step closer to realising their dreams after receiving invitations to 2019 AFL and AFLW Draft Combines.

Ellem was invited to the Melbourne leg of the 2019 NAB AFL State Draft Combines on October 4 and 5 after receiving nominations from the Sydney Swans where he is part of the youth system.

Ellem's invitation came soon after Breward was formally the AFLW Draft Combine also in Melbourne in early October and will give the pair an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills in front of some of the leading recruiters in the country ahead of the 2019 AFL Draft.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said it was an exciting time for the AFL prospects.

"This is another exciting opportunity for players from right across Australia to showcase their AFL potential ahead of the 2019 NAB AFL Draft,” said Sheehan.

"A number of players who have attended NAB AFL State Combines in past years are currently on AFL lists, including Liam Ryan (West Coast Eagles), Matthew Parker (St Kilda), Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne) and Jack Ross (Richmond).”

Ellem is one of 118 budding young stars out to prove himself all around Australia while Breward was one of just 45 players invited to the women's combine and will hope to make her mark as she bounces back from an ACL injury suffered last year.

AFL Head of Women's Football Nicole Livingstone said the Draft Combine is the final chance players will get to showcase their skills before the 2019 NAB AFLW Draft.

"The Draft Combine will see the country's best young female talent showcase their skills on and off the field in front of AFLW club recruiters,” Ms Livingstone said.

"Following a successful 2019 NAB AFLW Under-18 Championships, Club recruiters will get their final chance to assess on-field skills as well as conducting one-on-one interviews with players throughout the week.”

Hamish last wore the colours of the Grafton Tigers in the 2017 AFL North Coast Under 18 Grand Final where his two late goals sealed a thrilling victory for the Tigers.

He moved to Sydney at the start of 2018 where he has played club footy for the Manly Warringah Wolves and has continued his development as a member of the Sydney Swans Academy.

In what has already been a big season for Hamish, he has played for the Sydney Swans Reserves in the North East AFL (NEAFL) and was a member of the Allies (the best of New South Wales, the ACT, Queensland, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory) at the Under 18 National Championships.