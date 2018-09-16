Menu
Nathan Buckley's Pies are chasing a preliminary final berth.
AFL

Buckley: our best can beat Tigers

16th Sep 2018 9:20 AM

COLLINGWOOD coach Nathan Buckley knows his team's best is capable of knocking off flag favourite Richmond.

Buckley was full of praise about his side's hard-fought 10-point semi-final victory over the GWS Giants which sets up Friday night's preliminary final blockbuster against the reigning champions.

"They (Richmond) have been the best team in the comp since a month or two months leading into the finals series last year," he said.

"They finished top in the home-and-away this year. Everyone is waiting for them to fall over, they're not going to fall over, they have to be beaten.

"We believe they can be beaten, we believe our best footy can stack up but talking about it and doing it is two different things.

"The Magpies dominated for most of Saturday night but still required some heroics from Jordan de Goey and Steele Sidebottom to put away a gutsy Giants outfit.

Nathan Buckley celebrates the win.
"We dominated the game tonight but there were areas where we didn't do well which meant that we needed to win it a couple of times," Buckley said.

"So it was a pretty strong performance.

"We've got some confidence about the way we want to go about it and the way we want to play so that doesn't change, the scoreboard shouldn't really affect what you're trying to do on field.

"It's easier said than done and it showed a little bit of maturity to be able to plug away and to continue trying to impose what we were trying to do.

"We didn't get it perfect, there are areas that we will learn from out of that."I did say in the box at the end, 'Can you possibly be dis-satisfied with a finals win?' I don't think you can but we can play better than that."

