Football icon has drug charge dropped

Victorian AFL great Dani Laidley - previously known as Dean Laidley - will have a drug charge dismissed if she writes a letter of thanks to police.

The former North Melbourne coach was addressed as Ms Laidley after her lawyer Rob Stary explained his client had undergone a gender transition since her last appearance.

Ms Laidley was charged with possessing methylamphetamine when she was arrested for unrelated matters on May 3.

Police allegedly located a small zip lock bag containing a white crystal substance, believed to be methylamphetamine, inside an adhesive bra worn by her at the time.

It is further alleged loose crystals were also embedded within the cups.

Magistrate Jack Vandersteen approved Ms Laidley's application for a drug diversion program on Wednesday, saying she had no prior history and had engaged in "significant rehabilitation and treatment".

Upon completing the program, Magistrate Vandersteen said her charges would be dropped.

"Ms Laidley is contrite and well-supported in the community," Magistrate Vandersteen said upon reviewing the supporting material.

"The offending is at the lower end."

Ms Laidley was ordered to write a letter of gratitude to police and be of good behaviour on the plan for four months.

"I don't see it necessary to have any other conditions, given her support in the community," Magistrate Vandersteen said.

Ms Laidley's application follows a 28-day stint in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic in Geelong.

The matter will return to court in March next year.

Originally published as AFL icon Laidley to have charge dropped