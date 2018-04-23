Thomas, Sicily referred to tribunal, Mitchell fined

MATCH review officer Michael Christian delivered his verdict on a controversial weekend of footy on Monday afternoon.

Geelong's win against Port Adelaide and North Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn were both marred by controversial clashes.

Here's the full fallout.

LINDSAY THOMAS

MRO VERDICT: referred directly to tribunal for hit on Scott Selwood, one-week for striking Joel Selwood

Playing his first game for Port Adelaide, the former North Melbourne forward cannoned into Scott Selwood with a brutal front-on bump right in front of the interchange bench.

Selwood was exposed and was fortunate Thomas made contact with his arms and shoulder as well as his head. Cameron Ling labelled it a "dog act".

He sat out the rest of the match with concussion.

Thomas has a long rap sheet. Last year he was suspended twice in the VFL, including a three-match ban for a brutal bump on Melbourne's Corey Maynard. But under new AFL rules this year, there is no applicable bad record.

Lindsay Thomas cleans up Scott Selwood. Picture: Sarah Reed

TOM MITCHELL

MRO VERDICT: $1500 fine

The second-favourite for the Brownlow was picked up by TV cameras clipping North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein with an elbow to the head off the ball.

The umpires paid a down-the-field free kick which gifted Shaun Atley an easy goal in the second term at Etihad Stadium.

Goldstein played down the contact after the match, describing it is like being hit "by a fly".

RYAN BURTON

MRO VERDICT: cleared

Toughest decision of the week. Burton chose to bump and cannoned into a blindsided Shaun Higgins, knocking out the North Melbourne star on the spot.

Burton's feet were on the ground and his shoulder collected Higgins in the body, but he could be held responsible for the vicious clash of heads after passing on the option of tackling.

The game was held up for several minutes while Higgins was taken off on a motorised stretcher and he spent the night in hospital. The Kangaroos said he is recovering well and had been cleared of broken bones and neck damage, but requires plastic surgery on his lip.

Shaun Higgins is helped off after his sickening head clash.

CAMERON ZURHAAR

MRO VERDICT: $1500 fine

Zurhaar was reported for shoving Hawthorn defender David Mirra into the Etihad Stadium fence. As the pair chased the ball to the boundary line, Zurhaar bumped Mirra and his momentum saw him cannon in the advertising boards. While he appeared to be hurt at first, the Hawks defender was quickly back on his feet and played out the game.