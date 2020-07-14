Menu
AFL North Coast is ready to kick off the 2020 season this weekend.
AFL

AFL North Coast release 2020 season draw

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: With the AFL North Coast season set to begin this weekend, the draws for both the senior and junior grades have been released.

While COVID-19 pandemic has impacted sport participation across the country, AFL North Coast has bucked the trend as they are set for another season of growth with more teams and players than ever.

The season is set to tip off on July 18, with Grafton Tigers and Northern Beaches Blues stepping up their numbers this year.

The senior competition draw comprises the grades of Seniors (First), Reserve, Women’s, and Under 17.

AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said Northern Beaches Blues are welcomed back into Seniors after their successful return to the competition last season, and both Grafton Tigers and Northern Beaches will have stand-alone women’s teams, and Nambucca Valley Lions return to the open age ranks for the first time in eight years.

Taylor said the Junior draw comprises the Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, and Youth Girls age groups.

“It’s fantastic to see the return of the Camden Haven Bombers in the Under 11 competition, and the emergence of an Under 15 team from Nambucca Valley,” he said.

For the season draw across all grades in junior and senior competitions, visit the AFL North Coast website.

afl north coast aussie rules grafton tigers nambucca valley lions northern beaches
Grafton Daily Examiner

