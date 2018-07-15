Menu
Darcy Moore is finally back for the Magpies. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Pies dealt late blow with Cox out

15th Jul 2018 12:13 PM
Mason Cox has been ruled out of the Magpies side. Picture: Michael Klein
DARCY Moore is the cavalry and Jeremy Howe will be the general for Collingwood's young defence in their AFL clash against West Coast.

The Eagles have loaded up their attack for Sunday's match at the MCG, recalling Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Mark LeCras.

By contrast, the Magpies defence has lost key defender Lynden Dunn for the season with a knee reconstruction and Ben Reid also is injured.

The Pies will also be without key forward Mason Cox, who is a late out with general soreness.

Moore will return from a hamstring injury for his first game since round eight and only his fifth of the season.

He will play on either Darling or Kennedy in a crucial match-up. Howe has missed only one game this season and has finished in the top five of the club best-and-fairest voting for the past two years after joining from Melbourne.

Will the Magpies have enough defensive strength to stop the Eagles?

Also on Sundayday, North Melbourne hosts Sydney and Port Adelaide take on the Dockers.

