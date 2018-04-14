Lions’ ‘truly awful’ piece of history

Lions coach Chris Fagan lets his players know what's on his mind.

RUTHLESS Richmond has dealt a lifeless Brisbane side a 93-point AFL mauling at the MCG.

The inept Lions didn't manage a goal until the shadows of three-quarter time on Saturday, while the clinical Tigers feasted on their many errors in their 16.14 (110) to 2.5 (17) win in front of 32,870 fans.

The Lions' score was the lowest total since they became the Brisbane Lions in 1997.

Dustin Martin didn't have his usual influence on the ball but the Brownlow Medal winner booted a game-high six goals.

Trent Cotchin led the way with 26 possessions, and Reece Conca (26) and Shaun Grigg (26) were also important as the Tigers improved to a 3-1 record.

Lions skipper Dayne Beams had 25 touches with five clearances but his 150th match is a milestone he'll remember for all the wrong reasons.

Brisbane's Charlie Cameron appeared to kick the first goal of the match in the second minute only to have it overruled on review.

It was all Richmond from there, with the Tigers leading by 33 points at the first break.

Superstar mare Winx effortlessly stormed to 25th straight win at Randwick while the second quarter was underway and the Tigers showed similar class as they left the limp Lions in their dust.

Jason Castagna kicked two of his three goals as his side extended their lead to 54 points at half-time.

The Lions looked set break their duck midway through the third quarter but Lewis Taylor somehow missed a wide-open Cameron running into an open goal.

With his side leading by 12 goals, defender Dylan Grimes drew appreciative applause from the yellow-and-black faithful, with his desperate spoil on Stefan Martin stopping a certain goal.

It took a Richmond error, a Toby Nankervis dropped mark, for Dayne Zorko to dribble through the Lions' first major with less than two minutes left in the third term.

With the match well in their keeping, Richmond didn't let up, with Martin's sixth goal capping a memorable performance.