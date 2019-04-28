Menu
What's going on here ...
What's going on here ...
AFL

Post game interview raises eyebrows

28th Apr 2019 9:10 AM

We've seen some bizarre post game interviews take place over the years, this one may well top the lot.

Rising Adelaide Crows star Lachlan Murphy played a key role up forward to help his side claim the imposing win over St Kilda.

But it was after the game when the eyebrows were raised as he was interviewed by Fox Footy's Nick Dal Santo and Jonathan Brown in the rooms.

Murphy donned nothing but a pair of Adelaide Crows coloured budgie smugglers as the interview got underway with his family standing in the background.

The topic was raised immediately by the commentators before teammate Eddie Betts strolled past and told the youngster to "put some clothes on mate".

