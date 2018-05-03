AFL: Police investigating leaked video of former player

A VIDEO featuring a naked former AFL player with a woman is the subject of a Victoria Police investigation.

The footage, which has been shopped to various media outlets including news.com.au and is being circulated online, shows the pair kissing in bed.

"Prahran police are investigating after a video was distributed electronically and online," Victoria Police said in a statement provided to the Herald Sun. "The video was posted without consent. As the investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further."

It comes after Richmond player Nathan Broad was suspended for the opening three games of this season after he circulated images of a topless woman wearing a premiership medal last year.

Broad, 24, was visibly shaken as he offered an unqualified apology for sending out the image - without the victim's consent - that ended up spreading like wildfire on social media.

"I sent a very private picture without this young woman's consent. I am ashamed and embarrassed. I made a very bad drunken decision," Broad said.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford discussed the video on Perth radio.

"People are entitled to do this, this is not a moral judgment, but it's just to remind you that if you are, particularly, in any way famous, that if you do agree to be filmed in these situations, there's a chance sometime, somehow it'll get out," Ford told 6PR.

"If there's one 15-second clip around, there's probably others out there waiting to be put out."