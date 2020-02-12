AFL spreads its net in search for footy talent

AFL North Coast is looking to identify talented footballers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

AFL: The hunt is on for talented athletes to be part of the 2020 AFL NSW/ACT Diversity Talent Program.

Nominations are open to male indigenous or multicultural athletes aged 12 to 15 (born 2005 to 2008).

Multicultural is defined as a player that was born overseas or has at least one parent who was born overseas.

Players don’t have to be current members of AFL clubs, so if you’re fast, can jump high, can run all day, and have good hand/foot/eye co-ordination, the AFL wants you.

The Diversity Talent Program is a free initiative and forms part of the state Male Talent Pathway providing participants with the opportunity to:

Progress through to the State and National indigenous (Flying Boomerangs) or multicultural (World Team) teams.

Receive elite coaching experience

Take part in education sessions on health, culture, and wellbeing

Be selected for national indigenous and multicultural teams

Receive a scholarship into the Sydney Swans Academy program.

The high-performance testing will take place in Coffs Harbour on Sunday, March 8.

Successful participants will progress to the Diversity Talent camps which will be staged on:

Camp 1: Saturday, March 21 to Sunday March 22.

Camp 2: Friday April 3 to Sunday April 5.

To register your interest in the 2020 AFL NSW/ACT Diversity Talent Program please got to aflnorthcoast.com.au and click on the link to the diversity program. There you can complete the form before the deadline of Tuesday, February 18.