Jesse Hogan of the Dockers.
AFL

AFL star hospitalised after car crash

24th Nov 2019 8:17 PM

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan has been hospitalised after he was involved in a car accident in Perth on Sunday morning.

A club spokesperson confirmed Hogan was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

The key forward did not sustain serious injuries in the crash, which was a single vehicle one in the Perth town of Bicton at around 11pm AWDT.

Hogan was driving when he clipped a parked car at about 11am Perth time with a bystander calling an ambulance as a precaution.

A Dockers spokesperson confirmed to AFL.com.au Hogan was the only person in his car and remained conscious for the trip to the hospital.

The 24-year-old is in a stable condition, according to a Fiona Stanley Hospital spokesperson.

He will not train with the Dockers tomorrow, with the club confirming he has been given the day off.

A Fremantle team doctor was with him at the time while he was in hospital.

