Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
AFL

AFL star’s father jailed over cop headbutt

29th Nov 2019 5:27 PM

THE estranged father of GWS footballer Toby Greene has been sentenced to nine months behind bars for headbutting a policewoman at the AFL grand final.

Michael Greene, 60, was sentenced in Ringwood Magistrates Court on Friday for headbutting Constable Rachel Miller after watching Greater Western Sydney go down to Richmond on September 28.

Const Miller was in court as magistrate David Starvaggi handed down the sentence.

The incident occurred on AFL grand final day after police were called following reports of a drunken man in the bathrooms of the MCG just after 5pm.

Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.
Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.

 

Greene was charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police.

More Stories

Show More
afl greater western sydney giants gws headbutt michael greene toby greene
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Severe storm warning for Clarence

        Weather Bureau is warning of severe thunderstorm conditions to hit the Clarence Valley early this evening.

        Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        premium_icon Councillor praises ‘real leadership’

        News Emotional moment in council in wake of bushfire emergency mayoral minute

        Pent up excitement released along with council audit

        premium_icon Pent up excitement released along with council audit

        News Just where does the Clarence Valley sit against state benchmarks?

        Billionaire’s offer to be matched by Crowe

        premium_icon Billionaire’s offer to be matched by Crowe

        News Billionare has upped the ante after Crow's dirty, sweaty Rabbitohs hat auction