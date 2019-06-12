AFL Teams: Tigers’ woes go from bad to worse

Trent Cotchin is out injured for this week and possibly longer. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

RICHMOND'S injury crisis has worsened with captain Trent Cotchin ruled out of Thursday night's AFL game against Adelaide.

Cotchin only returned to action two weeks ago after spending two months on the sidelines because of a hamstring tear.

But the inspirational skipper is again suffering hamstring soreness and has been ruled out of the Adelaide Oval clash with the Crows.

The Tigers now have 16 players on their injured list, although Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin is expected to play in Adelaide despite suffering a heavy knock last weekend.

Richmond could regain Nick Vlastuin and Brandon Ellis from injury for the round 13 game but David Astbury will miss another week because of a hamstring strain.

Only five Richmond players are yet to miss a game this season.

FREO BLOW

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon concedes it's unlikely Rory Lobb will play again this year, with the AFL club launching an investigation into its spate of foot injuries.

The Dockers have temporarily suspended training at Optus Stadium, fearing the $1.6 billion venue may be the cause of their growing injury list.

Rory Lobb is unlikely to play again this season. Picture: AAP

Matt Taberner (foot fracture) and Alex Pearce (ankle fracture) have already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

And Lobb, who fractured the fourth metatarsal in his right foot, appears set to join them.

"It's a lengthy period of time. They haven't given up on him for the year, but it is unlikely," Lyon told channel 7 when asked about Lobb's chances of returning this season.

West Coast have also been plagued by foot issues since Optus Stadium opened for the 2018 season.

Tom Barrass is still sidelined with a stress reaction in his foot, while Willie Rioli, Jamie Cripps, and Elliot Yeo are others who have been struck down by foot or toe issues.

SAINTS BLESSED

Jack Steven is back at St Kilda, adding to some much-needed good news as they preparefor a massive back half of the AFL season.

The four-time club best and fairest midfielder joined in at training on Tuesday, but it is unclear whether he will play againthis year.

Steven has been out of action since round six, taking time off to deal with a mental health issue.