Dayne Zorko leaving his home at Seven Hills in Brisbane’s east yesterday
Dayne Zorko leaving his home at Seven Hills in Brisbane's east yesterday
AFL

AFL screens recruits as couple lie low

by Jon Ralph and Kristy Symonds
9th Nov 2018 5:46 AM
AFL clubs are tracking the social media profiles of aspirants six months ahead of the league's November national draft.

Clubs have started handing out lists of 50 to 100 potential draftees to their social media team to track for the season leading into the draft.

It allows list managers to assess any problematic posts and weigh a player's character or weak spots.

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko and his ex-partner Kalinda Salla have found themselves embroiled in a social media spat, following an embarrassing hack of his Instagram account.

A screenshot of a post picturing Zorko, 29, asleep on the couch in his underwear had been doing the rounds on social media and AFL fan forums after it was uploaded to the star's personal Instagram account with text, seemingly written by Salla, releasing details about a personal matter.

While Brisbane pharmacist Salla, 24, was yesterday spotted leaving their home at Seven Hills in Brisbane's east with their son Louis, 2, in tow, she declined to comment when contacted by The Courier-Mail.

Zorko, who was unable to be reached for comment, was seen arriving at the property accompanied by a male friend and Louis shortly after Salla had left and spent a short time there.

Zorko deactivated his social media accounts following the hack.

