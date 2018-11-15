AFLW players win a healthy wage rise

Bulldogs head coach Paul Groves and No.10 pick Eleanor Brown at the 2018 AFLW Draft in Melbourne last month. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

TOTAL player payments for the AFL's women's competition will rise more than a third next season under the AFLW's first collective bargaining agreement.

Under the agreement reached by the AFL Players' Association and the AFL, total player payments in the AFLW will total $4.7 million next year.

The minimum AFLW player wage will rise 27.6 per cent under the agreement, so the four-tier system now offers payments from $13,400 to $24,600.

Under the agreement, payments will be split between four tiers, compared to three in 2018, which will give clubs more flexibility in managing players.

Tier 1: $24,600

Tier 2: $19,000

Tier 3: $16,200

Tier 4: $13,400

Tier 1 payments have risen from $20,000 in 2018 (and $17,000 in 2017), while tier 2 was $14,500 in 2018 (and $12,000 in 2017).

Rookie payment (which is no longer applicable) was $8500 in 2018.

The 2019 tier 4 payment is on a pro-rata level with minimum wage for AFL players.

The 2018 total player payment was $2.752 million for the same amount of training hours as 2019: 13 per week during the pre-season and 10 per week during the season itself.

While the CBA is for the 2019 season, the AFLPA said agreement had been reached on "key financial matters through to the end of the 2022 season to give the industry certainly and security".

The $127,500 in prizemoney for next season's four finalists will be shared between the clubs, and players will have the chance to earn more income via a new AFL ambassadors fund worth $100,000 over four years.

AFL Players' Association chief executive Paul Marsh says players voted overwhelmingly in favour of the CBA.

"It recognises the significant time and energy they are investing to improve the standards of the AFLW competition but also gives the industry flexibility to continue to evolve the game," Marsh said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement also stipulates funding and access for AFLW players to the AFL Players' Injury and Hardship Fund and minimum medical standards.

It also covers relocation allowances for players who live further than 100km from their AFLW team, and allocates $335,000 to support AFLW players with education and training grants.

- with AAP