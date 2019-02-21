AFLX weirdest move yet? Bizarre coin toss idea

AFL X JUMPER. Captain of the Deadlies, Eddie Betts, in a jumper designed by Neville Jetta. Steve Hocking [general manager of football operations for AFL], Patrick Dangerfield, Jack Riewold, Eddie Betts, Nat Fyfe and Owen Wilson CEO for REA Group. . Picture: Alex Coppel

In a bid to create 'player banter' a game of rock, paper, scissors will replace the tradition coin toss in Friday's AFLX tournament.

According to the AFL, the decision was made in a bid to maintain the fun nature of the event which takes place at Marvel Stadium.

The hand game will determine the way teams kick for all of the matches including the grand final.

It echoes the introduction of the 'bat flip' which was introduced by Big Bash teams for the recently completed competition won by the Renegades.

Other customs introduced to ensure maximum fun at this year's AFLX event include an open dress code for players when they arrive, the option of having a nickname on their shirt and each team will have a theme song nominated by their captain.

At the end of the event the leading points scorer will be presented with a trophy called the Superboot.

WHO PLAYS WHO AND WHEN? (All times AEDT)

7.10pm: Bolts v Rampage

7.37pm: Bolts v Deadly

8.04pm: Deadly v Flyers

8.31pm: Rampage v Flyers

8.58pm: Rampage v Deadly

9.25pm: Bolts v Flyers

9.57pm: AFLX Grand Final