Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

JASMINE BURKE
by
4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Lismore man will front court today after allegedly attempting to hit policemen with his vehicle.

Police will allege that at 11pm on Monday police stopped a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway for a breath test.

As police approached the vehicle the driver, a 42-year-old South Lismore man, reversed his car between two police, missing them by centimetres.

The vehicle kept reversing and only stopped when it had nowhere to go.

Police removed the man from the car. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police station.

At Lismore he told police that he had drunk 10 glasses of wine.

Checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and the car was unregistered. He recorded a breath analysis that was more than seven times higher then the .02 limit for disqualified drivers.

He was charged with high range drink driving (second-plus offence), driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    News A YOUTH events organiser, prolific writer, gallery director and university visionary fill the next four spots in the countdown of our most influential people.

    Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    premium_icon Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    News Medical technology a major step ahead for Maclean District Hospital

    One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    premium_icon One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    News A PERSON has died after fire engulfed their tent this morning.

    Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    premium_icon Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    Politics Keeps promise made at ambulance meeting to return

    Local Partners