After five years, cafe's success is a dream come true

HIGH FIVES:sTwo of the owners of Grafton's Heart & Soul Wholefoods Cafe, Shelley Kirke, right and Rachel Koning, second right, with staff as they celebrate five years in business. Tim Howard

"WE KNEW it was going to be great. But it's gone beyond what we expected.”

On Friday the owners of Grafton's Heart & Soul Wholefoods Cafe put on $2 coffees for the patrons to celebrate the cafe's fifth birthday.

Two of the four owners Rachael Koning and Shelley Kirke (the others are their husbands Marcel Koning and Evan Kirke) said they found it hard to believe five years since they opened their doors they morning after the 2013 Jacaranda Queen crowning.

"I had been up all night, and when we opened up and a few people wandered in, I thought 'wow, customers',” Rachael said.

"For a little while we were sort of stunned, then we realised we had to get going.”

The couples have barely stopped since as the cafe has developed and grown over the years and shows no signs of slowing down.

The cafe has become a destination for many patrons, fulfilling one of Rachael's dreams when in opened.

"We wanted it to be a destination cafe,” she said. "Now we have customers who tell us they make sure they include a visit to Heart & Soul every time they come to Grafton.”

The cafe's reputation has also become strong outside the region.

"People travelling between Sydney and Brisbane will come off the highway to come here,” Shelley said.

The owners' meticulous selection of raw materials for the range of foods on the menu has been another selling point for the cafe.

She said great staff had also been a big driver for the success of the cafe.

"Over the years we've had great people working for us,” she said.

"They move on, as people tend to do in hospitality, but we've always been able to find more who bring something to the business.”

Rachael and Shelley said the first five years were just the starting point for their cafe,.

"We're going to keep on keeping on,” Rachael said.