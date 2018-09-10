How far are the Bombers off a flag?

How can Woosha make the Bombers great again?

How can Woosha make the Bombers great again?

THERE were high hopes but unfortunately the Bombers couldn't string it together for long enough to execute their goal of September.

To be 2-6 just doesn't cut it as they struggled to find what worked.

Having Joe Daniher out for the majority of the season was a significant loss as the team's small forwards struggled to find their groove.

If they can jell, it works. But that's the challenge. There were some good signs in the back half of the year with a bit of flair, but it was too late.

TRADE TABLE

Travis Colyer is contracted, but has only played eight games this season. Same goes for Jayden Laverde.

They could be two who would no doubt be keen for greater opportunities.

As for who comes in, well, Devon Smith and Adam Saad worked brilliantly so expect Adrian Dodoro and his team to have something up their sleeve.

If Dylan Shiel wanted to come home, they'd no doubt be keen.

Will Jayden Laverde be at the Bombers next year? Picture: AAP Images

DRAFT STRATEGY

It could be argued that the midfield could do with some extra size around the contest. They're zippy and speedy but there's very few big bodies.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

■ Aaron Francis. The young gun showed just what he is capable of late in the season and we can't wait to see what he brings with another preseason under his belt.

■ The recruits. Mentioned Devon Smith and Adam Saad - their presence and creativity has just been brilliant, while Jake Stringer showed glimpses.

■ The second half of the season. It seemed a world away from the first with exciting, attacking football and an ability to deliver on the road. More, please.

WHO WINS B & F:

Devon Smith

ROBBO'S TAKE

Already Essendon is talking about next year, but footy is a live-in-the-moment sport, so that's why the 2018 season has been a missed opportunity. Had the talent, but had injuries, and couldn't settle on best 22 for a long time. No excuses, though, because they showed from the Carlton loss onwards they had the game to play finals and didn't.

Will Devon Smith take out Essendon’s best and fairest? Picture: Michael Klein

NEXT YEAR'S GOAL

It has to be to return to September action. They were there last year and fell at the first hurdle in Sydney and if they can stay healthy, it has to be the goal again. No excuses.

WHEN CAN THEY MAKE GF?

2022. Aaron Francis, Devon Smith, Andrew McGrath, Joe Daniher. They'll all continue to develop and it could be a special wave of both talent and experience in a few years' time.