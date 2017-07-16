Afternoon storm a spectacular Saturday sight

A stunning view of Saturday's storm from the Witonga Street boat ramp in Yamba taken by Vicki James of Vicki James Creative Imagery.

IT HAS been the place of many spectacular sunsets over the past week, but an afternoon storm changed the outlook over the Witonga Street boat ramp on Saturday afternoon.

Vicki James from Vicki James Creative Imagery saw the storm approaching from the south, and captured this stunning panorama of the stormfront, commenting on how still the water was in the moments before it started raining.

Ms James said the rain had not hit when she took the photo, with 1cm hail hitting her Yamba house just a minute after she got in, the hail shower lasting five minutes during the ensuing rain.

The storm was the first significan rain of the month, built slowly from the south around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, delivering only 5mm of rain in the Grafton area, before dumping 21mm in half an hour on Yamba.

Reports came in from across the Lower Clarence of small hail in the storm.

The duty forecaster for the Buruea of Meterology stated the storm was due to a cold front and associated upper disturbance that created several strom fronts starting in northern NSW reaching into central Queensland.

There was several showers scattered throughout the area yesterday morning, with the bureau forecasting a dry week this week with only a slight possibility of showers on Friday.