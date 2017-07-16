21°
News

Afternoon storm a spectacular Saturday sight

Adam Hourigan
| 16th Jul 2017 10:57 AM
A stunning view of Saturday's storm from the Witonga Street boat ramp in Yamba taken by Vicki James of Vicki James Creative Imagery.
A stunning view of Saturday's storm from the Witonga Street boat ramp in Yamba taken by Vicki James of Vicki James Creative Imagery.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been the place of many spectacular sunsets over the past week, but an afternoon storm changed the outlook over the Witonga Street boat ramp on Saturday afternoon.

Vicki James from Vicki James Creative Imagery saw the storm approaching from the south, and captured this stunning panorama of the stormfront, commenting on how still the water was in the moments before it started raining.

Ms James said the rain had not hit when she took the photo, with 1cm hail hitting her Yamba house just a minute after she got in, the hail shower lasting five minutes during the ensuing rain.

The storm was the first significan rain of the month, built slowly from the south around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, delivering only 5mm of rain in the Grafton area, before dumping 21mm in half an hour on Yamba.

Reports came in from across the Lower Clarence of small hail in the storm.

The duty forecaster for the Buruea of Meterology stated the storm was due to a cold front and associated upper disturbance that created several strom fronts starting in northern NSW reaching into central Queensland.

There was several showers scattered throughout the area yesterday morning, with the bureau forecasting a dry week this week with only a slight possibility of showers on Friday.

Grafton Daily Examiner
A day of dance, fun and community spirit

A day of dance, fun and community spirit

Ashley Albert Performing Arts gives kids access to highly respected dancer teachers with weekend workshops for everyone

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for 16/7

BED DONATION: Causley Fresh's Karl Causley, Maclean Rotary Club president Anne Farrell and Maclean District Hospital acting nursing unit manager Domnic Bennett.

See what the groups in the community are up to

Club pride on the line for Ghosts

SHIELD SUCCESS: Coffs Harbour Comets are the current holders of the Clem Rankin Memorial Shield after captain-coach Kerrod Selmes (centre) was presented the shield by Luke and Patricia Rankin.

Home side determined to win back Clem Rankin Memorial Shield.

Jockey club celebrates winning run of race days

ALL SMILES: Josh Parr is presented with the jockey's trophy from lady of the carnival Lauretta Lewis after winning the Grafton Cup on board Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Supply and Demand.

Numbers officially down but atmosphere up over carnival.

Local Partners

Eight things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

From Golden Oldies rugby days to the Dough Anthony Allstars, there is something on this weekend for everyone.

Groups likely to take over crown land management

Maclean Show presient Brian Ferrie speaks to the crowd.

Crown land management could go to community groups

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

TWO decades ago, the world held its breath. From amid the devastation of the Thredbo landslide, came the faintest of cries for help.

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!