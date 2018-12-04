Ag degree sets Dana down path to greatness

FAMILY ties to farming and a taste of agricultural studies at high school has set one Rocky girl on her path to greatness.

Dana Walkington joins almost 400 graduates at CQUniversity today, as the first crop of Bachelor of Agriculture students throws their graduation caps in the air.

"Dad grew up on a dairy farm in Victoria while mum as a girl travelled with my granddad who managed farms," she said.

"I grew up in the Beef Capital and went to Rocky High, across from the Beef Australia Expo site, where I enjoyed studying agriculture subjects at school."

Ms Walkington was halfway through her third and final year at university when she received some exciting news - she had been offered a job.

Her new job as a quality control supervisor at the Teys Australia meatworks in Rockhampton came about through involvement in a CQUni student meat judging team who received training at Teys.

She was one of the first students studying a Bachelor of Agriculture to be offered a job.

"The Teys general manager reached out and offered me a role in loose item control, which keeps track of any small items, such as pens or calculators that could otherwise be misplaced in the production area," Ms Walkington said.

"It's pretty humbling and honouring having someone noticing the hard work you put in."

Ms Walkington not only took part in the team meat judging event in Wagga Wagga, she was also selected as a 'coaches pick, future leader' for individual meat judging events in Brisbane and Toowoomba.

"Aspects of the CQUniversity degree I most enjoyed included the diverse course structure with coverage across grazing, cropping and horticulture, as well as support services such as ag finance, business and ag consultancy," she said.

"The ag degree staff have been great and we've had access to the latest farming research and precision livestock management at CQUni's Central Queensland Innovation and Research Precinct in Rockhampton.

"Our assignments enabled us to plan how we would implement the latest agricultural technology into production systems."

Ms Walkington said she had never considered anything remotely to do with red meat production and encouraged others looking for a start in life to "just jump in feet first and give it a go".

"Don't be afraid, there are plenty of jobs out there," she said.

"You may stumble across something you hadn't even considered and find out it's exactly what you were looking for the whole time."

Though currently focused on her new meatworks role, Ms Walkington will continue her casual waitressing job at the Great Western Hotel and her hobby of showing cattle for a local Brangus stud farm.

Teys Australia spokesperson Tom Maguire said "the company got to know Dana via the meat judging competition and was confident that she had a bright future".

"Teys Australia is really pleased that Dana has chosen to start what we hope is a long career in our industry with us," Mr Maguire said.

"Starting in our quality control department, we are confident that Dana will quickly learn how we meet the needs of our customers that we serve around the world.

"We would like to congratulate CQUniversity offering this degree in Rockhampton.

"As we continue to evolve our business to meet the needs of our customers around the globe we will have many opportunities for people who complete their studies at CQUni.

"We are truly committed to connecting Australian cattle producers with our customers and it is the type of graduates that CQUni will produce that will make this a reality in coming years."

Ms Walkington is among 18 graduates from the degree.