Aged care expansion looks to council approval

AN expansion at a Grafton Aged Care facility is being recommended to Council's committee's next week despite the reservation of its close neighbours.

St Catherine's Villa, operated by Southern Cross Care had proposed demolition of some of its existing wings and construction of a new extension to increase their bed numbers from 63 to 83.

There were 40 submissions and one petition received during the notification period, and the report noted while most were not against the expansion of the facility, nearby residents in O'Malley Close were concerned about an increase in traffic in their street.

This was due to a rear carpark of 10 spaces for staff which would be accessed from the street.

NO ACCESS: O'Malley Close residents have united against Southern Cross Care's expansion plan. Tim Jarrett

"There are a lot of young families on this street and there is no designated park in the area,” O'Malley Close resident Peter Smyth told The Daily Examiner in February

"There are so many young children that ride around on scooters and bikes because it is a quiet street, it's a relatively safe place.

"The car park would mean more traffic, which could put children at risk.”

CONCERN: Aged Care Car Park plan panned

Due to the community pressure, the report states the applicant will restrict the time of use of the rear carpark from 6am to 6pm, and will gate the entrance, with a plan of management to be prepared about its operation.

The report states this will result in an extra 40 car trips per day in O'Malley Street, which is less than what would occur if seven residential units were developed on the land.

Southern Cross Care also stated the entrance would not be used by service vehicles or deliveries, which would continue to enter through their North Street frontage.

The development will also include a cafe space and upgraded garden for residents.

Clarence Valley councillors will consider the report in Tuesday's Environment, Planning and Community committee.