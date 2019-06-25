Menu
Bev Lacey
Council News

Aged care expansion recommended despite resident concerns

Kathryn Lewis
by
25th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
CONCERN for residents who may be impacted by a development application to expand St Catherine's Southern Cross Aged Care didn't stop a recommendation to pass its approval.

The officer's recommendation put to Clarence Valley Council Environment and Planning Committee last Tuesday was to approve the DA that would see the facility jump from 63 to 83 beds.

The motion was carried with opposition from councillors Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak.

"There is a lot of concern in local residents in that area and we can't ignore that," CrClancy said.

"If there was access from North St I think all their problems would go away. From what I can gather, none of the applicants are against the expansion of the home, it's just the number of vehicles they will experience in their small circuit."

Cr Andrew Baker said "an element of control" could be put in place by limiting hours of use of a proposed carpark which came as part of the DA.

"Putting a consent condition that limits hours of use is in my view more beneficial than what would occur if it was residential development on these lots when people can come and go as they like," he said.

Mayor Jim Simmons said the carpark would help provide off-street parking on a road which had "a lot of cars parked in the street".

