Aged care facility tackles loneliness

IN GOOD CARE: Rose Ball (left) and Leah Dutton (right) at the Whiddon Group in Grafton. Ebony Stansfield

THE WHIDDON Group is tackling loneliness in their Aged Care facilities, with their study finding that half of the Australian population aged 65 and over had expressed feelings of loneliness.

Transport was discovered to be the common barrier to keeping connected for older Australians, with the ability to get out and about in the community a major contributor to loneliness.

Those living in regional and rural areas more likely to be affected from accessing their local community because of lack of transport, compared to those living in major capital cities.

The research uncovered that 82 per cent of Australians aged 65 and over are now using the internet and social media daily to combat feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

CEO of the Whiddon Group Chris Mamarelis said that their residents quality of life improves significantly when creating and encouraging opportunities for regular social interactions.

"We're continuing to support Minister Wyatt in encouraging those in our communities to take the time and make a real difference to the older people in their lives,” Mr Chris Mamarelis said.

The Whiddon Group has introduced programs such as HenPower program that enables residents to interact and care for hens on site.

86 year old Rose Ball has been a resident at Whiddon Grafton for nearly three years and has resided here for over 20 years.

"I think there is a part where you feel lonely, there are times I do feel lonely”.

Rose said that it was hard giving everything up suddenly as she couldn't help sort things out because she wasn't well enough.

"I used to do have alot of fancy things that I treasured and all of a sudden overnight they are gone..I presume most people would feel that way,” she said.

Rose now spends her time knitting coat hanger covers and decorating hessian bags.

"You make the most of it, you try and think of the bright things”

"It's all good fun, and I have a lot of good fun with the staff and they are wonderful here all of them,” Mrs Ball said.