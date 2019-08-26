Aged care home expansion recommended after delay

THE expansion of St Catherine's Villa looks set to get the green light at this week's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

A development application for the expansion of the aged care facility from 63 to 83 beds was put on hold last month as the council looked to alleviate concerns of neighbours.

Their concerns revolved around a proposed car park at the rear of the facility to be accessed through O'Malley Close, a nearby residential area.

The council resolved to defer the item to allow discussions between council officers and the applicant.

In response, the developer will remove the 10 car parking spaces at the rear, and instead have 10 rear-to-kerb angled car parking spaces in the North Stroad reserve.

A single access off O'Malley Close will be created for emergency vehicles and maintenance only.

According to the report to councillors, the removal of the rear car park area will reduce any potential long term impacts to residents in the O'Malley Close subdivision and is likely to reduce traffic and improve safety.

A construction management plan details the impacts of the work, which is expected to take about two years over three stages. Construction traffic will enter the site from O'Malley Close in stage 1 only, which will take about 48 weeks.

Last week's Environment, Planning and Community meeting recommended the officers' recommendation to approve the application to this week's full council meeting.