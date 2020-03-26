Aged care home hiring in response to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen thousands of jobs shed and businesses shuttered across the globe as the world struggles to prevent the spread of the deadly illness.

For one local employer though, the virus will mean hiring, not firing, as preparations go into maintaining essential aged care services.

Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm said the organisation is looking to grow casual staff numbers at its aged care facility Dougherty Villa to prepare for the impact of COVID-19.

“We have to plan for a large proportion of our staff to be unavailable for weeks at a time if they come into contact with the virus,” said Mr McKimm.

“This means we’re in a position to provide some employment and help people who have been stood down elsewhere in the community find a new career in aged care at Dougherty Villa,” he said.

Duncan McKimm opens the ceremony at Dougherty Villa

Mr McKimm said while qualified carers and registered nurses are already in high demand at Dougherty Villa, the potential virus impact on staffing meant Clarence Village would be looking to employ dozens of casual workers across a wide variety of roles, from carers, cooks and kitchen staff to cleaners.

“This once-in-a-lifetime challenge needs our community to pull together. We’re a community-owned organisation and the last thing we want is for good people in our community to be struggling to find work while we’re facing potential staff shortages.

“We’ll be doing whatever we can to make sure we keep the supply of good quality people providing good quality care up to the demand.”

Mr McKimm said new staff being paid for training would assist in providing some cash flow to those whose employment had been interrupted due to the virus.

“At this stage we don’t know how big our need will be, but at a minimum people need to undertake paid training, which will assist families in putting food on the table,” he said.

“We’re looking for people with passion, integrity and compassion – anyone with those qualities is someone we want to get in touch with us.”

Those looking for work are encouraged to apply for the carer role being advertised by Clarence Village on Seek or send their resume to employment@clarencevillage.com.au along with a cover letter briefly describing the type of work they’re interested in and why.