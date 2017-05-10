Aged care units to help free up housing market

LOVING IT: New Clarence Village on Queen residents Athol and Jan Green moved into unit 1 in the complex a month ago after moving out of the their home of 51 years in South Grafton.

A WAY to help ease the affordable housing crisis in Australia could have just opened in Grafton.

The chairman of aged care provider Clarence Village, Geoff Shepherd, said the latest expansion of the non-profit organisation, 21 two and three bedroom units on Queen St, Grafton, could be a template for the Federal Government to open up the housing market.

"This development has sold out, so we have 21 couples who have moved out of the long term houses and put them on the market,” he said. "That means there are a stack of established houses which are available to buy and rent.”

The new development has not cost the public purse a cent.

"Clarence Village has entirely funded this project with help from residential fees, but we think there is scope for the government to step into this space.”

Mr Shepherd said he had contacted the Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, with an outline of his plan.

"There has been much media and political attention focus on lack of housing affordability with attention drawn to specific needs such as aging single women,” Mr Shepherd said at Friday's official opening ceremony.

"Clarence Village is an experienced developer and manager of housing in Grafton that presently provides housing for 75 single women in facilities provided predominantly with community and resident self-help and we have a waiting list for 25 units.”

Mr Shepherd said Clarence Village could deliver more suitable housing in Grafton, if the government was prepared to fund it.

"We would like to see something like this in the Federal Budget, but we'll have to wait and see,” he said.

Two of the newest residents of Clarence Village on Queen, Athol and Jan Green, have lived in their three-bedroom unit for just a month and are loving it.

Mr Green said the couple had sold their South Grafton home they had lived in for 51 years, but had few misgivings.

"A few of the guys I play golf with are living here,” he said. "But it's more than that.

"We're meeting new people and making new friends which is nice at this stage of our lives.

"We've also found people we knew when we were younger have moved here and we're getting to know them again.”

Clarence Village CEO Phil Belletty said all the units in the development were taken and had attracted people from all over the state.

"We have couples from Sydney and even one from Walcha who have bought here,” he said.

Mr Belletty said while all the units were complete, there was still work to be done on the grounds.

"We want to put in a walking track down around Alumy Creek,” he said.

"There is also scope for community gardens because we don't want people putting gardens around their units.”