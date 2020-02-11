Aged care volunteer opportunities at Whiddon Grafton

IF YOU’VE ever thought about taking the time to volunteer with the elderly in our community, now is your chance with Whiddon Grafton announcing they have a number of opportunities for people to join their team and make a difference.

There are a range of volunteer opportunities on offer, from gardening with residents, to leading arts and crafts sessions, joining our outings around town, leading interest groups or spending time with residents for a cuppa and a chat.

Whiddon Grafton’s Director Care Services, Sandra Osborne said volunteering at Whiddon Grafton can be very rewarding and volunteers at the aged care home play an incredibly important role and truly help to enrich the lives of residents.

“Volunteers provide important social support to residents and help them to pursue their interests, learn new skills and share their unique life experiences. They really are special to our residents and care staff here at Whiddon Grafton,” Ms Osborne said.

Current volunteer, Louise Leslie has been volunteering at Grafton for almost a year.

“I know that little things matter,” she said.

“I know I am making a difference, whether I’m helping put up decorations for an event like Australia Day, helping a resident pot up a plant or water the tomatoes, or assisting the team to set the tables for lunch. It’s rewarding to know that I can help make things easier or put a smile on a resident’s face just by doing something that matters to me”

“Whiddon Grafton is mum’s home now. The staff work hard to give mum and the other residents a happy, comfortable life and I know this can be even better with more volunteers on board!”

Interested community members can find out more about becoming a volunteer at Whiddon Grafton by visiting www.whiddon.com.au or contacting 1300 738 388.