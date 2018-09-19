Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dougherty Villa resident Evelyn Gane sings along with Work Placement student Kara-leigh Hartog as they and Dougherty Villa staff and volunteers sing along with the U3a Good Vibes choir.
Dougherty Villa resident Evelyn Gane sings along with Work Placement student Kara-leigh Hartog as they and Dougherty Villa staff and volunteers sing along with the U3a Good Vibes choir. Adam Hourigan
Opinion

Aged care: Why the Royal Commission must get it right

Tim Howard
by
19th Sep 2018 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE KNEW the report into the aged care industry was going to be pretty tough to take when the government called a Royal Commission ahead of seeing the images on our TV screens.

And those images on Four Corners on Monday were hard to handle.

It's hard enough to countenance moving loved ones out of your care into a home when you're feeling guilty about it.

The idea that there are people employed at aged care facilities who take out their frustration on residents makes those decisions so much harder.

But the aspects of aged care people really need to fear are the systemic faults, which result in the cutting of corners in care.

Carers who assault residents can be weeded out but executives who make policies such as mandating the number of continence pads per person to cut costs are far more dangerous.

The thought that an industry representative could say straigt to the camera there is no need for staffing ratios is ludicrous.

It is that sort of thinking that leads him to say in the next breath he cannot understand why two workers can be rostered to look after 70 people.

Aged care is something we're all going to have a stake in eventually.

It's coming for us all, so everyone has a stake in making sure this Royal Commission gets it right.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Students go old school as masters pass on age-old skills

    premium_icon Students go old school as masters pass on age-old skills

    News Workshop will give young students a chance to pick up tips from wood work masters.

    Gen-Z Opinion: Plastic surgery has became mainstream

    premium_icon Gen-Z Opinion: Plastic surgery has became mainstream

    Opinion Cadet Journalist Ebony Stansfield writes about plastic surgery.

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Brooms Head beach access decision explained

    premium_icon Brooms Head beach access decision explained

    Council News Council proposes compromise for the community

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:22 PM

    Local Partners