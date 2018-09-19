Aged care: Why the Royal Commission must get it right

Dougherty Villa resident Evelyn Gane sings along with Work Placement student Kara-leigh Hartog as they and Dougherty Villa staff and volunteers sing along with the U3a Good Vibes choir.

WE KNEW the report into the aged care industry was going to be pretty tough to take when the government called a Royal Commission ahead of seeing the images on our TV screens.

And those images on Four Corners on Monday were hard to handle.

It's hard enough to countenance moving loved ones out of your care into a home when you're feeling guilty about it.

The idea that there are people employed at aged care facilities who take out their frustration on residents makes those decisions so much harder.

But the aspects of aged care people really need to fear are the systemic faults, which result in the cutting of corners in care.

Carers who assault residents can be weeded out but executives who make policies such as mandating the number of continence pads per person to cut costs are far more dangerous.

The thought that an industry representative could say straigt to the camera there is no need for staffing ratios is ludicrous.

It is that sort of thinking that leads him to say in the next breath he cannot understand why two workers can be rostered to look after 70 people.

Aged care is something we're all going to have a stake in eventually.

It's coming for us all, so everyone has a stake in making sure this Royal Commission gets it right.