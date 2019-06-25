Aged carers testify their boss was sober at work

Maxine Noone is suing Heather Mansell-Brown (right) in Brisbane District Court over Facebook posts.

A GROUP of Darling Downs aged care workers have defended the reputation of a local senior health practitioner accused in "defamatory" social media posts of going to work drunk and other inappropriate behaviour.

Maxine Noone is suing Bundaberg aged care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown in Brisbane District Court for defamation over a series of Facebook posts published in 2017.

The posts were published on Ms Mansell-Brown's page, which had about 167 followers.

The posts implied there was a "total lack of discernment and negligence" at the Millmerran Centenary Retirement Village where Ms Noone was the clinical care manager and director of nursing.

The posts also made allegations about bullying of staff, misuse of drugs and that Ms Noone drank on the job or came to work drunk.

Three of Ms Noone's colleagues gave evidence in support of her on Tuesday.

All of them vehemently denied they had observed their boss drinking on the job.

They also said they had never seen her slur her speech, stagger, smell of booze or try to disguise the smell of her breath by eating Minties.

Personal carer Leanne Reynolds said she had worked with Ms Noone for at least three years, often having contact with her on a daily basis.

Ms Reynolds repeatedly asserted that she had never seen the health professional under the influence.

Another personal carer, Stephen Edmunds said Ms Noone often helped him turn patients over, meaning their faces were very close at these times.

He said he did not smell alcohol on her breath on any of these occasions.

"I have never seen her drink at work," Mr Edmunds said.

The non-jury trial before Judge Paul Smith will continue on Friday when closing arguments from both sides are expected to be presented. - NewsRegional