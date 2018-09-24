Jane Milz, Clarence Holiday Coast Real Estate

Jane Milz, principal licensee Clarence Holiday Coast Real Estate. Adam Hourigan

WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT?

THE diversity. No two days are the same. We get to meet people from all walks of life and every one of them brings their own needs and ideas to the table. In the same day, we meet people making one of life's major decisions to sell or purchase property, tenants seeking permanent rental accommodation and people in this beautiful part of the world to have fun and relax on holiday.

WHAT ARE YOUR STRENGTHS WHEN SELLING HOMES?

We're local and open seven days a week. People can walk in on a weekend and talk to a team member. Most of the staff have had a connection with the Clarence for most of their lives through work, holiday or family, so if we don't know the answers straight away we can find out!

WHAT WAS THE FIRST PROPERTY YOU SOLD?

A block of land in Wooli to a couple who were in town for a weekend and looking for a lifestyle change but couldn't afford expensive real estate. I showed them what I thought was a well-priced block for $165,000 which they loved - close to the beach, new estate, underground power in a quiet cul-de-sac. But they were concerned about the price and the rather large python sunbaking on some low bushes! They bought it (snake included) and are now building.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR DREAM PIECE OF REAL ESTATE?

Beachfront anywhere at Minnie Water, Diggers Camp or Wooli combined with rural acreage in the Pillar Valley.