Agent war stalls Latrell Mitchell’s NRL future

SYDNEY Roosters superstar Latrell Mitchell has become embroiled in yet another agent war.

The Sunday Telegraph chas revealed that Mitchell, who is represented by manager Wayde Rushton, has requested an immediate release to join the stable of rival NRL agent and boxing promoter Matt Rose.

The switch, which would give the 22-year-old his third agent change in less than eight months, comes as talks between the Kangaroo and South Sydney intensify.

The reigning premiers officially return to preseason training Monday, but it is understood Mitchell won't commit anywhere until the management change is finalised.

For months, now, it has been claimed Rose has been speaking on Mitchell's behalf with officials from Souths, Wests Tigers and the Roosters.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph shortly before Christmas, however, the agent said he had no professional control over the Australian Test star and was not involved with any potential move to South Sydney.

Rose added he had no clue where Mitchell was headed for the upcoming season and said it was not his intention to get involved.

Rushton, meanwhile, had looked set to make Mitchell rugby league's newest $1 million man - as well as getting him a desired switch to fullback.

Apart from securing the Kangaroo incumbent a four-year deal with Wests Tigers worth upwards of $4 million, Rushton had also negotiated a bumper Adidas sponsorship.

Latrell Mitchell is odds-on to join Souths.

Elsewhere, the agent had also been negotiating with Bunnies officials to have rugby league's top points-scorer potentially jump the fence to Redfern for 2020.

Only last May, Mitchell spoke glowingly of his move to Rushton's camp after the Roosters' poster boy endured a public falling-out with manager Steve Deacon, telling The Daily Telegraph: "There were days I couldn't get out of bed."

At the time, the centre conceded his public break-up with Deacon, coupled with rumours about him being unhappy at the Roosters,then wanting to join Sydney rivals like Souths and Parramatta, had taken a heavy toll.

Bunnies coach Wayne Bennett is understandably a huge Mitchell fan and would obviously enjoy the challenge that is getting the best from the mercurial three-quarter.

Already, Rose has solid links to Souths given one of his clients is Bunnies No.6 Cody Walker.

The brother of retired NRL cult favourite George Rose also manages NSW Origin incumbent Jack Wighton.

Latrell Mitchell (back row holding stingray) at an indigenous leadership camp.

And now it seems Mitchell will be the latest indigenous star to join his small stable.

While Rushton has secured the $4 million Tigers deal, it is understood the management switch could be finalised as soon as Tuesday.

While the reigning premiers remain keen to get Mitchell off their books immediately, Roosters coach Trent Robinson has rejected reports suggesting he will dump the centre to reserve grade if he chooses to see out the last year of his deal.

As of Saturday afternoon, Roosters coaching staff were expecting Mitchell to show at training on Monday morning.