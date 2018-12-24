Aggressive driver one of 10 named as drink, drug drivers

TROUBLE: Drug and drink drivers are still not getting the message.

TROUBLE: Drug and drink drivers are still not getting the message. David Nielsen

DRINK-driving offenders can sometimes be difficult when intercepted behind the wheel by police on patrol or an RBT unit.

Mature-age driver Andrew Nelson proved tetchy when he was stopped and tested positive and giving an alcohol reading twice the legal limit.

He also possessed marijuana.

Andrew Clive Nelson, 60, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.100) at Redbank on November 30.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly told Ipswich Magistrates Court Nelson's Ford ute was intercepted on Brisbane Rd at 4.30pm.

A pat-down search discovered a clip-seal bag that held 4.3g of marijuana.

"Officers tried to question him but he continued yelling aggressively in a non-sensical manner," Sgt Donnelly said.

Magistrate David Shepherd said because of his level of life experiences, Nelson did not seem to be someone in need of education about drugs.

"You should know better," he said.

Mr Shepherd fined Nelson $800 for both offences and disqualified his licence for one month.

Dwayne Gordon Kingston, 42, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on August 10.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $1000.

Benjamin James Manderson, 26, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Dinmore on November 23.

Fined $1050, his licence was disqualified for nine months.

Codey Zach Nowlan, 24, from Nathan, was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Sadliers Crossing on November 1.

Joshua Shane Woodward, 31, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Brassall on November 2.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

Calaeb James Wright, 21, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 24. Wright was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

William Jordan Elvy, 22, from Brassall, lost his licence for three months and was fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Churchill on October 31.

Mitchell David Ritchie, 25, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 15.

He was intercepted by Springfield police. He was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

Matthew Arther Perry, 43, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ripley on September 25.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said Perry's car was intercepted at 3.30pm and he "tested positive to a relevant drug".

"I was under the understanding it was a problem to drive when intoxicated," Perry said.

"I now understand it stays in the system for three weeks."

Magistrate Andy Cridland told Perry few people understood that such a charge is not one of driving when intoxicated; just by testing positive to having a drug in their system.

Perry was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Andrew John Malynn, 48, from North Ipswich, is off the road for seven months.

He was fined $800 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on December 6.

Emma Kate Martin, 33, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on November 30.

Fined $250, she was disqualified for one month.

Joshua Robert Moffitt, 35, from Limestone Ridges, lost his licence for 10 months and was fined $1200 when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Limestone Ridges on December 2.

Samantha Jo Padget, 27, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Roadvale on December 1.

She lost her licence for one month and was also fined $350.