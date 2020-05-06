Menu
'Aggressive' Ruby Princess interrogation 'out of line': PM

by John Rolfe and Georgia Clark
6th May 2020 1:14 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Ruby Princess special commission of inquiry head Bret Walker to "reflect" on his "aggressive" questioning of a senior NSW Health official that left her sobbing yesterday.

Mr Walker asked NSW Health Public Health Unit epidemiologist and co-ordinator of the department's cruise ship health program Kelly Anne Ressler why he shouldn't rule there had been a "reprehensible shortcoming" for allowing passengers to disembark the ship - reducing her to tears as she apologised.

About 2700 passengers got off the ship on March 19 after it docked at Circular Quay. The Ruby Princess has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections.

This morning Mr Morrison told 2GB's Ray Hadley he had found watching vision of the hearing "very distressing."

"I found that a bit out of line Ray," the PM said.

It comes after NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 from 7000 tests in the past 24 hours.

