Angry Horn takes promoters offline

Jeff Horn has fired up at members of his own camp. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

AN agitated Jeff Horn has stripped promoters of access to his social media accounts after taunts were posted toward Anthony Mundine without his knowledge.

Horn said he was now in control of his social media and the promoters, headed by Dean Lonergan, know he was unhappy with recent social media posts.

On Sunday there was an attempt by the promoters to back Mundine into a corner over his religious views relating to homosexuality and the use of gay and transgender people working alongside ringcard girls at the November 30 bout at Suncorp Stadium.

"A lot of stuff has been said and it has been pretty frustrating that a lot of people have thought that I have been saying it because it has been coming from my social media accounts,'' Horn said.

"But I am not the only one with access to that. My promoters have as well and it has been frustrating for me.

"It has been frustrating for me but I guess I have changed those things around.

"I have taken people's access down. I can only be the only person who can post things.

"I think the lines were crossed.

"I thought they would have been smart enough to come to me before they posted stuff and they were not.

"They knew that they had done the wrong thing, that they had gone too far.

"I said they should have spoken to me first before hand.''

Horn said the fight promoters were also "treading a very fine line" with him and he would be tempted to walk away from future associations with him if they continued.

He said the social media war of words would have fired Mundine up.

"There are a few things that have been going around that would have fired him up.

"I am just trying to stay focused,'' Horn said.

"Training is hard enough.

"I don't really have time to be going onto social media and getting into all that stuff.''

This week there was also a ploy by Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton to create concern around Mundine using illegal substances to drop weight.

But Horn was having none of that either.

"I don't believe he is taking drugs or anything like that,'' Horn said.