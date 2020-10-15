AHEAD OF THE TIMES: Yamba gets mobile technology boost

AS APPLE announced its new line of phones would use 5G technology, Yamba is already ahead of the game as Telstra switched on the first 5G base station in the area.

It follows recent work on the mobile phone tower, and joins Grafton in being one of the first rural regions to have the 5G technology available.

Telstra regional general manager Mike Marom said the new 5G capacity, and the ongoing rollout, will not only benefit customers with 5G devices in the selected areas that 5G will initially be deployed, but will also benefit customers with 4G devices in the vicinity of new 5G coverage.

"Telstra has always been dedicated to connecting people in regional Australia and ensuring they are among the first to experience the latest mobile technology," Mr Marom said.

"It's really exciting Yamba is among the first places in Australia, indeed the world, to have access to 5G connectivity.

"Telstra has been leading the way in pioneering 5G technology with a number of world and Australian firsts - and making 5G technology available to Australian consumers.

"Now with the first 5G sites on air, customers in Yamba have a chance to be part of that cutting edge. Further to this, as we roll out this new 5G technology, it will also improve 4G capacity and speeds.

Construction works on the Brooms Head mobile tower are well advanced.

"We now have commenced the rollout of 5G in 53 cities around Australia. For those interested in finding out more about the 5G coverage rollout and about the 5G handsets and devices available to take advantage of this new network technology, further detail can be found at telstra.com.au/5g or by talking to a team member in any Telstra store."

Telstra said there was now more than 1,500 Telstra 5G sites on-air across selected areas of 53 Australian cities and towns. More than 1000 suburbs nationally are more than half covered by Telstra 5G and more than 10 million people live, work or pass through Telstra's 5G footprint every day.