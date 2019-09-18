Ahoy! Notorious ship a sight for land-lubbers

Felicite and Graeme Wylie - owners of the Notorious - a replica 15th century Spanish caravel - moored in Iluka Bay at the moment. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

IT MAY look like a pirate ship, but for owner of the "Notorious” Felicite Wylie she's keen for local kids to know something about their vessel.

"There's no pirates on board,” she laughed. "The kids can get a bit intimidated by it all and are scared there could be real pirates here.

"I have to be the pirate nanny and reassure them.”

Everything else on the recreation of a 15th century Portuguese Caravelle is authentic, and Ms Wylie and husband Graeme are bringing their one-of-a-kind vessel to the Clarence.

"We arrived in the Clarence last Friday, and we'll stay in the river for a few weeks to visit the beautiful communities here,” she said.

The boat was researched, designed and constructed by Mr Wylie over ten years at their home in western Victoria, and launched in 2011.

Made exclusively from reclaimed and salvaged timber, it is the only sailing Caravelle in the hemisphere, and the couple are keen to share their creation with the world.

"She has an incredible impact on people, some feel fear and disbelief, others love,” she said.

"We're really fortunate, it's such a wonderful vessel, and she just has to be sailed.”

The ship will travel to the newly created wharf at Maclean on September 28/29, before returning to the Yamba Shores Tavern on the Long Weekend of October 5-7.

It will finish its visit at Corcoran Park in Grafton on October 12-13, before leaving to head to Coffs Harbour.

Entry is $5 for over-15, and $2 for under 15, with children to be accompanied by an adult.