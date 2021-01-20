AHOY THERE! Sailor’s dream house sets Maclean record

Garry Tucker and his wife Moya in their nautical themed house in Riverwood Terrace Maclean

If there was any doubt the recent property boom was going to continue, it's taken only 19 days to break the first local record.

The property at 27 Riverwood Terrace Maclean has just sold for $1.035m, and according to selling agent Daniel Kelly of Ray White Yamba, it may just be the beginning of the strength of the coastal market moving inland.

"History is telling that when you look at coastal markets that have boomed, the marketplace immediately inland also shows strength," he said.

"You only have to look at what's happened in Bangalow after Byron Bay."

Mr Kelly said that many buyers were appreciating the affordability of what moving in from the coast offered, without sacrificing the quality of the house.

"When you look at it in the terms of the high end property, this might have set a house price record," he said.

"Relatively speaking, $1.035m for a home of that calibre when you compare it to Yamba wouldn't get you a home anywhere near that quality.

"It's exactly that, people are looking for the affordability of these type of houses."

Sitting on one of the prime elevated blocks in Maclean, the four-year-old double storey house was created by Garry and Moya Tucker.

Garry is a boat builder by trade, having spent most of his working life building large cruisers, yachts, and more recently, fishing boats.

The family sailed around the world on the last yacht that Garry built specifically for their needs in 1999.

Toward the end of their travels, they had an encounter with pirates in Yemen who shot at their boat and caused damage which required them to return home for repairs.

"We were off the coast of Yemen in 1999 when we were attacked by pirates in fast speed boats with Russian automatic rifles which ripped about 40 holes in the boat's hull," Garry said.

The Tuckers moved to Maclean and set about creating this wonderful nautical inspired property - complete with a decorative keel on the veranda.

Mr Kelly said he believed it was the bespoke nature of the house, along with its stellar views across the town towards the river that led to the record sale.

"It's certainly a unique building design," he said.

Mr Kelly said the sale had continued where last year's strength in the real estate market had left off.

"We've had a few sales to start up the year, but it's nice to be 19 days in to see the first record of the year fall."