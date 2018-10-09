Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
USQ student Aidan Train will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities.
USQ student Aidan Train will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities. USQ Photography,David Martinelli
Politics

Aidan is keen to help regions

Geoff Egan
by
9th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

AIDAN Train wants to do his part to build regional Queensland.

The University of Southern Queensland civil engineering student has lived across the state, from Toowoomba, to Mt Isa and Cairns.

He turned down a position at a prestigious Sydney university to study in smaller classes at USQ. But he understands he will likely have to work in a capital city for the first few years of his career.

"Big engineering companies prefer to train people up in their larger offices the first few years," he said.

"I'm prepared to do that for a while, but ultimately, I do want to get back to either somewhere similar in size to Toowoomba or, ultimately stay regional."

Mr Train is one of a dozen regional university graduates and students from across the country featured in the Regional Universities Network's Student Success Story booklet.

A proud Wailwan man, Mr Train said he ultimately wants to use his career to help people in regional communities.

"I want to be involved in more regional community projects because I've seen first-hand the infrastructure defects of some places. In some indigenous communities it's really not good and I'm not sure where the fault is in that," he said.

"There's some dodgy stuff that I've seen, for example, broken water mains at schools. I want to get into a position where I could fix some of the things I've seen that are not good from a construction perspective in regional areas."

Mr Train has been supported by CareerTrackers, a multi-year internship that links indigenous students with employers. -NewsRegional　

aidan train education engineering regional universities network tertiary education training
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    premium_icon Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    Council News Grafton commuters have been given an incentive to swap the car for the bike on Ride to Work Day.

    Man busted for high- range drink driving

    premium_icon Man busted for high- range drink driving

    Crime Driver blew 0.158 when stopped by police

    • 9th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    FULLY CHARGED: Coffs Coast bound for the SCG

    premium_icon FULLY CHARGED: Coffs Coast bound for the SCG

    Cricket Coffs Coast Chargers go undefeated to blitz Plan B Regional Bash

    • 9th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    Tea on the hill for historic hall

    premium_icon Tea on the hill for historic hall

    News Eatonsville hall high on the list for many in area

    Local Partners