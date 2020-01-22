Aiden’s cupcakes runneth over

Aidan Really, 10, with some of the 5000 cupcakes he's baked for fundraising.

TEN-YEAR-OLD Aidan Really was so moved he by the plight of those who had lost during the recent fires, he wanted to give them the clothes off his back.

And while he couldn’t quite do that, his mum Veronica Balsamello suggested he could try baking some cupcakes.

And while never having baked one before, he decided to give it a go.

More than 5000 later, he’s just about on the home-leg of his third fundraising venture.

The first one was for Nymboida kids, which he raised $2019, which gave four kids who lost their houses all new bikes and presents, with $720 to the GoFundMe account for the town.

Next, he moved onto helping farmers, raising $1000 for the farmers as well as 500kg of dog biscuits. The $1000 went to eh Hayrunner appeal, and the dog biscuits were donated to farms around the Armidale and Guyra area.

He’s also looking to raise $100 for the local RFS, and Aidan said he was proud to see the smiling faces that greeted him at each location.

“They’re really happy and I’m proud to see it,” Aidan said. “The farmers said thank you and they were really grateful.”

Ms Balsamello said she was so happy for Aidan, who is on the autism spectrum, and said it has gotten his confidence up, and the response had been amazing, including from the Copmanhurst RFS who had given him a birthday party, hosting him for a few hours and dressing him up in the uniform and taking him in the truck.

“He really is able to understand what others are going through,” she said. “He had tears in his eyes when he saw the kids get the presents because he aid he felt good to make the kids happy.”, and we’ve even seen some of the farmers cry when he gave them the dog biscuits … as they’ve done it so hard out there.

Aidan is still taking orders for the last run of cupcakes for the school holidays, as well as accepting dog biscuits for more donations to farmers. The cost for a six-pack is just by donation, which has raised from $5 to $50.

To order your set, message the Cupcakes made by Aidan for local fundraising Facebook page, or call in to Lovem Scrubm in Queen Street, Grafton.