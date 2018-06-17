Waitress sacked over racist video rant

AN AMERICAN waitress who spewed racist hate on social media lost her day job - and now has been thrown out of the Air Force, according to reports.

Tabitha Duncan boasted that she wanted to go "n****r hunting" in an offensive viral video, leading the Social Bar & Grill in St. Louis to can her, the Air Force Times reported.

Duncan, 20, posted the offensive footage shortly after joining the Air Force Reserves, which said this week it has no interest in her services

"The video, released days after her enlistment, is intolerable and does not reflect the values of the Air Force," Lt. Col. Chad Gibson told the outlet on Thursday, adding that Duncan, "is in the process of being released from her enlistment."

The aspiring model was recorded on Snapchat in a since-deleted video as she and two men were sitting on a truck rolling along a dirt road at night. In the 15-second clip, one of the men asks: "Are we going n****r hunting?" the Kansas City Star reported.

Duncan then responds: "You get them n****rs!"

A voice off-camera then chimes in: "Look at my soon-to-be sister-in-law! She looks so pretty."

After internet-sleuths uncovered her identity, the Social Bar & Grill, announced Duncan's firing on Monday.

"Social Bar & Grill and its owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

"The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it's owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion."