Air support crucial in fighting Valley's fires

WHILE fire crews have worked tirelessly on the ground to suppress and contain bush fires across the Clarence Valley, they've had ample support from the air this year.

The Rural Fire Service's new air base at Grafton Regional Airport was completed last year, and this year was put to good use.

The air base is home to four medium and three light helicopters and five waterbombers, including two Fire Boss waterplanes that can scoop water from a lake or river for use on a fire.

RFS air base manager Graham Winters said the aerial support provided by the air base had been essential in fighting this year's blazes.

"To date we've pumped more than 750,000L of fire suppressant, and three-quarters of that has come from the airport dam, which we've almost pumped dry at one stage," Mr Winters said. "With these water bombers, especially in the Clarence, this is one of the major areas that we do use the Fire Boss waterplanes because of the river, and we've got Shannon Creek Dam that we can pull water out of, so we've got the mountains and the coast covered here so we can operate pretty efficiently with the fire bombers picking up water out of the rivers."