Airforce tech's journey from Glenreagh to the Gulf

Royal Australian Air Force Aircraft Technician Corporal Scott Hughes, is deployed to the Middle East part of operation Okra.

Royal Australian Air Force Aircraft Technician Corporal Scott Hughes, is deployed to the Middle East part of operation Okra. SGT Kirk Peacock

HE MIGHT'VE been brought up in the quiet of Glenreagh, but now Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Scott Hughes works where the heat is on 24 hours a day.

Corporal Hughes is deployed as an Aircraft Technician, working with a KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft, currently based in the Middle East, and claimed his team, at times, resembles a Formula One pit crew.

He says when an aircraft returns from a mission, it is critical for his team to work with speed and precision to ensure the aircraft is ready for its next mission.

"When the jet arrives back from a task, everything just happens like clockwork,” Corporal Hughes said.

"We live and work in small teams, everyone knows their job, everyone trusts one another and knows what needs to be done.”

Corporal Hughes's crew makes certain Australia's deployed KC-30A tanker aircraft is on station in the skies overhead Iraq, providing vital air-to-air refuelling capability for coalition partners.

"As Air Force Maintainers we strive for 100 per cent mission readiness and that is what we have achieved so far,” Corporal Hughes said.

The Middle East summer poses unique challenges for the maintenance teams, with temperatures sometimes exceeding 50 degrees Celsius on the tarmac.

"Imagine you are baking a cake in the oven, you open the door and are hit with a rush of hot air; that is pretty well what it's like working here,” Corporal Hughes said.

Hughes says strong family ties to the military influenced his decision to join the Australian Defence Force. His father served in the Navy and both his grandfather and uncle were in the Army.

He originally joined the Air Force as an Airfield Defence Guard, but said it wasn't long before he was pursuing a role that required a more technical skillset.

"I quickly realised that I wanted to be directly involved in air operation,” Corporal Hughes said.

He re-trained at the RAAF School of Technical Training located in Wagga Wagga NSW and received his pick of job postings. He is currently posted to No. 33 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, just outside of Brisbane, but his hometown of Glenreagh in Northern NSW is never far from his mind.

"I went to a small bush school where there were only about 50 kids, I love going back and seeing the place,” Corporal Hughes said.

"I miss the Orara Valley, the lush green fields and forests, fresh cool water and that small town country feel,” he said.

Australia's support to Iraq is part of the wider commitment by the US-led Global Coalition against Daesh.