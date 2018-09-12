Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Courthouse.
Mackay Courthouse. Luke Mortimer
Crime

Airlie Beach holidaymaker faces Mackay court

Ashley Pillhofer
by
12th Sep 2018 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AIRLIE Beach holidaymaker has spent the past three days in custody after being detained on charges relating to drug possession and stealing.

Luis Ferney Hernandez, 49, of Southport, was charged with one count of stealing, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing used drugs utensils or pipes, for offences allegedly committed between September 5 and September 7.

Duty solicitor Rosemary Varley told Mackay Magistrates Court Hernandez had indicated he intended to plead guilty to all the charges. She applied for bail and asked for the matters to be adjourned to be heard in Southport.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish objected to the bail application.

Ms Varley said Hernandez had been holidaying in Airlie Beach for a week when he was charged.

Magistrate Scott Luxton granted Hernandez bail and adjourned his case to the Southport Magistrates Court.

In granting bail, Mr Luxton told the court he had taken into account the serious car accident Hernandez had been involved in in his youth which had left him with a brain injury.

"I think the other point that is relevant is... what has been indicated in the mental health report in terms of the injuries suffered by the defendant would be a relevant matter," he said.

Mr Luxton said it would be "inappropriate" to proceed to sentence without all material concerning Hernandez' brain injury and the impact this had had upon him.

mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    premium_icon RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    Business EXLPORATIONS of a disused mine site from the early 1900s has unearthed high quantities of high-grade metals.

    Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    premium_icon Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    Politics Gulaptis alleges Shooters and Fishers not Cansdell's first choice

    TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    premium_icon TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    Opinion 50 years on and parking in Grafton's CBD remains an unsolved mystery

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    Business New owner rings changes at one of South Grafton's iconic hotels

    Local Partners