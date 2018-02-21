Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter is this morning responding to a single vehicle crash.
The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter is this morning responding to a single vehicle crash. Contributed
News

Man flown to hospital with head, back and pelvic pain

21st Feb 2018 8:25 AM

UPDATE: THE man has been loaded into the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and flown to hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was suffering head, back and pelvic pain.

The spokesman said the man was conscious and breathing. 

ORIGINGAL: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a high-speed single vehicle crash on the Waterfall Way near Ebor.

Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle involved has rolled several times and has come to rest in a paddock.

The 50-year-old male driver has sustained serious injuries and is currently being extricated by local emergency service personnel, a Westpac Helicopter Service spokesman advised.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has now arrived in the area.

Related Items

coffs coast crash editors picks single vehicle waterfall way westpac rescue helicopter
Coffs Coast Advocate
Search continues after deserted yacht towed to port

Search continues after deserted yacht towed to port

News Yacht towed back to Yamba and crime scene established, as search continues for missing yachtsman.

  • 21st Feb 2018 11:28 AM
Mixed Emotions for Yaegl apology commemoration

Mixed Emotions for Yaegl apology commemoration

News Sadness and anger, but also love and support

OUR SAY: Don't be silenced by new wave of buzzwords

OUR SAY: Don't be silenced by new wave of buzzwords

News A handy glossary of buzzwords

  • 21st Feb 2018 12:00 PM
OUR SAY: Senior school overwhelming but crucial

OUR SAY: Senior school overwhelming but crucial

News Senior years a challenge for many

  • 21st Feb 2018 12:00 PM

Local Partners