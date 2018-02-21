Man flown to hospital with head, back and pelvic pain

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter is this morning responding to a single vehicle crash.

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter is this morning responding to a single vehicle crash. Contributed

UPDATE: THE man has been loaded into the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and flown to hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was suffering head, back and pelvic pain.

The spokesman said the man was conscious and breathing.

ORIGINGAL: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a high-speed single vehicle crash on the Waterfall Way near Ebor.

Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle involved has rolled several times and has come to rest in a paddock.

The 50-year-old male driver has sustained serious injuries and is currently being extricated by local emergency service personnel, a Westpac Helicopter Service spokesman advised.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has now arrived in the area.