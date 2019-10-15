Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Air Canada is adopting a more inclusive greeting for their passengers.
Air Canada is adopting a more inclusive greeting for their passengers.
News

Airline bans three-word greeting

15th Oct 2019 9:38 AM

IT'S a standard greeting that's been used airlines across the world for decades, but Air Canada crew will part with tradition by no longer using "ladies and gentlemen" when greeting passengers on the aircraft.

In a major change to the airline's on-board protocol, passengers will no longer be referred to as "ladies and gentlemen" or the French "mesdames et messieurs".

Instead, crew will use gender-neutral greetings such as "good morning everybody" in a bid to be more conscious of gender fluid passengers.

 

Air Canada passengers will no longer be called 'ladies and gentlemen' when they board their plane.
Air Canada passengers will no longer be called 'ladies and gentlemen' when they board their plane.

 

"We will be amending our on-board announcements to modernise them and remove specific references to gender," an airline spokesperson said, according to CTV News Montreal.

"We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."

The change in language will be adopted by gate agents, flight attendants and pilots.

 

 

Many have praised the airline's decision as a big win for diversity and inclusion, but online most of the responses have been negative.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In June this year, airlines in the United States began offering passengers additional options besides "male" and "female" when they bought tickets.

The shift followed a handful of US states allowing citizens to identify by non-binary genders and as some countries in the European Union let citizens self-identify by their gender preference.

From June 1, members of Airlines for America, a trade group that represents most leading US carriers, allowed consumers to pick "unspecified" and "undisclosed" in addition to the traditional two options.

"US airlines value a culture of diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and for our passengers, and we work hard each day to accommodate the needs of all travellers while delivering a safe, secure and enjoyable flight experience," the group said.

More Stories

airline canadian airways enby flight non-binary political correctness transgender guidelines

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Racism there for all to drive over

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Racism there for all to drive over

    Opinion We shouldn't pretend neo-nazis don't walk among us

    STORM DAMAGE: Valley suburbs hardest hit by storms

    premium_icon STORM DAMAGE: Valley suburbs hardest hit by storms

    Weather Data revealed Mid-North Coast eighth-most storm affected region

    • 15th Oct 2019 9:30 AM
    Have you considered becoming a foster carer?

    premium_icon Have you considered becoming a foster carer?

    Community Couples, individuals needed to help provide loving, caring home

    IN COURT: 8 people appearing in Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 8 people appearing in Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of people appearing in court today